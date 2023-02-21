ñol


Alibaba's Fintech Affiliate Ant Group Partners With China's NBA League, Highlights Regulatory Ease

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 21, 2023 5:06 AM | 1 min read
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited's BABA fintech affiliate Ant Group collaborated with the NBA league in China, focusing on video content, program broadcasting, and membership.
  • The partnership will also cover joint marketing campaigns and digital collectables, Reuters reports.
  • Fans in China would have access to NBA video content on Alipay, the hugely popular payments app owned by Ant Group.
  • NBA China last week launched a channel on Alipay that shows user-generated content from NBA China's network of influencers and Alipay's authorized content creators.
  • The NBA is one of the U.S.'s most famous cultural exports to China. However, a decades-long partnership with state broadcaster CCTV was upset in October 2019 when then-Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted to support widespread protests in Hong Kong. 
  • CCTV stopped showing NBA games immediately in what became an 18-month blackout.
  • Basketball fans in China watched NBA games at levels close to where they were before the 2019 rift.
  • After its business overhaul, Ant shared a positive outlook for China's private sector, highlighting the fintech giant's role in boosting the country's economy.
  • Ant Chair Eric Jing said the fintech firm could play a more significant role in China's economy amid strong support from Beijing for the private sector.
  • Ant expressed conviction in creating more excellent value in leading development, creating jobs, and international competition.
  • Ant moved into the final stages of a lengthy restructuring process that has further distanced itself from parent Alibaba after tightening regulations in late 2020 after China shelved its initial public offering.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 2.75% at $97.25 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

