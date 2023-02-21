Alibaba's Fintech Affiliate Ant Group Partners With China's NBA League, Highlights Regulatory Ease

- Alibaba Group Holding Limited's BABA fintech affiliate Ant Group collaborated with the NBA league in China, focusing on video content, program broadcasting, and membership.
- The partnership will also cover joint marketing campaigns and digital collectables, Reuters reports.
- Fans in China would have access to NBA video content on Alipay, the hugely popular payments app owned by Ant Group.
- NBA China last week launched a channel on Alipay that shows user-generated content from NBA China's network of influencers and Alipay's authorized content creators.
- The NBA is one of the U.S.'s most famous cultural exports to China. However, a decades-long partnership with state broadcaster CCTV was upset in October 2019 when then-Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted to support widespread protests in Hong Kong.
- CCTV stopped showing NBA games immediately in what became an 18-month blackout.
- Basketball fans in China watched NBA games at levels close to where they were before the 2019 rift.
- After its business overhaul, Ant shared a positive outlook for China's private sector, highlighting the fintech giant's role in boosting the country's economy.
- Ant Chair Eric Jing said the fintech firm could play a more significant role in China's economy amid strong support from Beijing for the private sector.
- Ant expressed conviction in creating more excellent value in leading development, creating jobs, and international competition.
- Ant moved into the final stages of a lengthy restructuring process that has further distanced itself from parent Alibaba after tightening regulations in late 2020 after China shelved its initial public offering.
