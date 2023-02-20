Elon Musk commented on a video featuring entrepreneur and investor David Sacks on Monday, in which the latter analyzed the “security layer” of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot owned by OpenAI.

What Happened: The Twitter and Tesla CEO said it was a “major problem” in response to a Twitter thread featuring Sacks’ comments.

“There is mounting evidence OpenAI's safety layer is very biased... If you thought trust and safety were bad under Vijaya or Yoel, wait until the AI does it,” said Sacks, seemingly in reference to controversial content decisions made by former Twitter General Counsel and Head of Legal Vijaya Gadde and former Twitter Head of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth.

Why It Matters: The thread, which was labeled “very important” by Musk features Tweets that explore various facets of ChatGPTs supposed bias which spans from political one-sidedness to the bot’s refusal to utter a “racist slur” to disarm an atomic bomb set to explode imminently.

One of the tweets featured comments by Sacks, in which he notes that OpenAI got started because Musk “warned that AI was going to take over the world, and he donated a huge amount of money to set up a non-profit to promote AI ethics."

On Sunday, Musk reacted to his being labeled “controversial” by ChatGPT and put in the same bucket as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un.

