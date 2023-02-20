Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Vir Biotechnology VIR - P/E: 3.0 BioNTech BNTX - P/E: 3.32 SIGA Technologies SIGA - P/E: 4.78 QuidelOrtho QDEL - P/E: 9.53 Sensus Healthcare SRTS - P/E: 4.88

Most recently, Vir Biotechnology reported earnings per share at $1.3, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $-0.58. BioNTech saw an increase in earnings per share from 6.87 in Q2 to $7.04 now. Most recently, SIGA Technologies reported earnings per share at $0.45, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.03. QuidelOrtho has reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.76, which has decreased by 4.86% compared to Q3, which was 1.85. This quarter, Sensus Healthcare experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.11 in Q3 and is now $0.17.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.