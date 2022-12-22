US, South Korea Plan First Large-Scale, Live-Fire Drill In 6 Years Amid Kim Jong Un's Growing Military Threat

South Korea and the U.S. are mulling staging their first large-scale joint live-fire demonstration in six years amid a growing threat from Kim Jong Un's North Korea.

What Happened: Seoul’s defense ministry on Thursday said the drills had been floated for 2023 as the two allies prepare for the 70th anniversary of their alliance next year.

“Marking that occasion, we are exploring various ways to showcase our military’s presence and the alliance’s overwhelming deterrence capabilities against North Korea,” the ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha Gyu told media, reported Reuters.

“A combined joint live-fire demonstration can be one of the options.”

This came after Washington on Tuesday flew its F-22 Raptor stealth fighters for joint drills with Seoul for the first time since 2018, hours after Pyongyang criticized both countries and vowed more military tests.

Earlier this week, North Korea confirmed that it conducted an "important final-stage test" test on Sunday for the development of a spy satellite amid tension with Washington and U.S. allies.

