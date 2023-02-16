Honda, LG Energy Solution Formally Establish Battery Production JV

- Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC and LG Energy Solution disclosed in January that it has formally established the joint venture (JV) to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EV) produced by Honda.
- The JV will begin construction of a new battery plant early this year with the goal of completion by the end of 2024.
- The JV is expected to start mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells by the end of 2025.
- The plant aims to have an annual production capacity of approximately 40GWh.
- All batteries produced by the new JV will be supplied exclusively to Honda plants in North America to power battery-electric vehicles sold in North America.
- The new plant will be located approximately 40 miles southwest of Columbus in Fayette County, near Jeffersonville.
- LGES and Honda have committed to investing $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs to establish the new production facility.
