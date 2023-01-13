ñol

Honda, LG Energy Solution Establish Battery JV With Total Investment Of $4.4B

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 13, 2023 5:59 AM | 1 min read
  • Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC and LG Energy Solution (LGES) has formally established their battery joint venture (JV).
  • The JV will produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) produced by Honda.
  • The JV will begin construction of a new battery plant early this year with the goal of completion by the end of 2024.
  • The parties aim to start mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells by the end of 2025, with a production capacity of 40GWh.
  • Also ReadSony, Honda Unveil EV Prototype 'Afeela' With Qualcomm Technology
  • All batteries produced by the new JV will be supplied exclusively to Honda plants in North America to power battery-electric vehicles sold in North America. 
  • LGES and Honda have committed to investing $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs to establish the new production facility.
  • The companies' overall investment related to the JV is projected to reach $4.4 billion.
  • Also Read: What's The Ideal Time To Charge EVs? This Toyota - WattTime Partnership Gives An Idea
  • Price Action: HMC shares are trading higher by 0.50% at $24.22 in premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

