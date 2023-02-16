ñol


Devon Energy, Broadcom, Amgen And This Company Report Earnings Next Week: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 16, 2023 9:31 AM | 1 min read
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington praised Devon Energy Corporation DVN for its free cash flow.

"Take advantage of the opportunity," she added.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said Broadcom Inc. AVGO has a 7% free cash flow yield and also has a slightly over 3% dividend yield.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group named Amgen Inc. AMGN as his final trade.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS will report earnings next week. "Keep your eye on this company," he added.

