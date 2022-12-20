Elon Musk Says He'll Resign As Twitter CEO Once This Happens

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday that he will resign as CEO of the social media platform as soon as he finds someone “foolish” enough to take up the job.

What Happened: Musk tweeted, “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

Musk’s update on stepping down came two days after he held a poll asking his 122.4 million followers whether he should quit as the chief executive of Twitter.

Musk is actively searching for his replacement at Twitter, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Why It Matters: Musk, who also heads Tesla and SpaceX, became the CEO of Twitter after acquiring the company in October.

The poll conducted by Musk to gauge whether he should exit as CEO attracted 17.4 million votes with 57.5% voting in favor of him making an exit.

On Monday, Musk said Twitter agreed that future polls on Twitter’s policy decisions should be restricted to Twitter Blue subscribers alone.

Musk has said that there is “no successor” to the Twitter CEO’s post. Even so, his impending exit has been construed as a “major positive” by Wedbush analyst Dan Ives who pointed out that the “overhang” would be “significantly reduced” on his leaving the platform.

