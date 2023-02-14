Laser Photonics (NASDAQ: LASE) Is Receiving Increased Interest From The Investing Media Community – Find Out Why

Click here to read the latest report on LASE

Since the recent triple-digit gains in its stock price, Laser Photonics Corp. LASE is generating a lot of conversation and interest. So who is this company and why the recent attention from the media, investors and traders?

Lasers are disrupting multiple industries including the cutting machinery industry, with a year-to-date value of $1.8 billion, and the sandblasting industry, which according to recent estimates is worth about $540 million and is looking for innovative solutions due to inefficiencies and risks to worker health. As the use of lasers increases, the laser technology market has expanded to a worth of over $11 billion.

Laser Photonics is an integrated laser technology and laser-blasting solutions company that is diversified across industries and is well-positioned in multiple markets. It has garnered a significant amount of attention and discussion from both traders/investors and the press recently, seeing a 60% increase in news coverage with a higher degree of positive media sentiment than the industry average.

Laser Photonics – Market Position Continuing To Get Stronger

Laser Photonics, which has a market cap of $44 million, was only incorporated in 2019, but the company has seen gross profits since 2021. It also has demonstrated fiscal stability, with a positive operating margin and a strong liabilities (or debt) to assets ratio of .097.

It made its initial public offering (IPO) last September, offering $5 a share for gross proceeds of $15 million. Prices slumped shortly after the IPO, but the company’s good financial metrics and continual announcement of positive news meant the stock slowly began regaining value.

Then, in early January the company board announced a stock buyback of $2 million. This prompted a significant boost in investor confidence and saw stock price increase by over 200% YTD as of February 5. The company has since been identified as “one of three” laser stocks to be performing very well on the Dow Jones in Quarter 1.

The company also has been able to release some additional positive news in the new year. This includes making a new product line commercially available, the MARLIN CleanTech 100W Handheld Blasting system. The MARLIN is a laser system specially designed to help smaller marine vessels deal with rust and corrosion. The company also announced its next generation of CleanTech laser systems designed for application by utility companies in their routine cleaning and servicing operations.

Laser Photonics continues to serve numerous Fortune 500 and 1000 companies, and is involved across key industries from the automotive industry to aerospace and from military equipment repair to machine manufacturing.

Other companies involved in photonic and laser productions include IPG Photonics Corporation IPGP and Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE.

