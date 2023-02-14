Kyndryl and Nokia Expand Collaboration

by

Nokia Corp NOK and Kyndryl Holdings, Inc KD extended their global network and edge computing partnership by three years.

and extended their global network and edge computing partnership by three years. They aimed to focus on developing and delivering industry-leading LTE and 5G private wireless services and Industry 4.0 solutions to customers worldwide.

Kyndryl, Nokia, and Palo Alto Networks, Inc PANW will launch a joint lab in Raleigh, North Carolina, to bring reliable and auditable wireless connectivity with advanced security capabilities to industrial networks.

will launch a joint lab in Raleigh, North Carolina, to bring reliable and auditable wireless connectivity with advanced security capabilities to industrial networks. Paul Savill, global practice leader of Network and Edge computing for Kyndryl, said, "The success we have seen in deploying private wireless for customers like Dow Chemical over the past 12 months, along with the global expansion of our collaboration, is a testament to our belief that we can jointly help companies drive Industry 4.0 transformation across all industries, with speed and scale."

Chris Johnson, head of Nokia's Global Enterprise Business, said, "The two companies are currently exploring and developing new, integrated solutions and services for Edge, Cloud, IP networking, Optics, Fixed Access, 4G and 5G Core and Network Operations software technologies, which can address the growing demand for mission-critical, industrial-grade wireless networking."

Price Action: NOK shares traded higher by 0.85% at $4.72 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

