Apple Inc. AAPL smartphone users should think twice about updating their device as it could impact the operations of Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG GOOGL Google Photos app.

What Happened: Apple iOS 16.3.1 is now available for iPhone users, but it breaks compatibility with Google Photos, leading the app to crash immediately, reported 9To5Mac.

Users took to Twitter to complain about the same, saying the Google Photos app instantly crashes when they try to access it after updating their iPhones to the latest version.

Why It’s Important: While Google and Apple are yet to comment on this, they will likely release an update soon.

The responsibility falls on Google to make sure iPhone users can access Google Photos even after updating their devices, the report noted.

iPhone owners facing this problem should keep an eye on the App Store to see if there’s an update for the same. The story will be updated as and when there's an update.

