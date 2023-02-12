Apple Inc. AAPL might be struggling to find someone suitable to fill the shoes of Jony Ive after he left the tech giant in 2019, but the legendary designer is thriving at his design firm, LoveForm.

What Happened: Ive and his creative collective, LoveForm, designed the emblem for the coronation of King Charles III, according to a new page on the Royal Family’s website. The king will be crowned during the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

According to the site, the emblem depicts King Charles’ love of the natural world, unifying the flora of the four nations of the U.K. — the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland.

Brought together, these flowers create the shape of St. Edward’s Crown, which will be one of the most crucial centerpieces throughout the festivities of the king’s coronation in May.

“The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom. The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion,” Ive said.

The emblem isn’t the first work Ive has done for King Charles, according to The Verge.

In 2021, Ive and LoveForm designed the Terra Carta Seal — which recognizes the sustainability efforts of private companies — in partnership with the then Prince of Wales.

Last week, it was reported that Apple has decided to drop the role of industrial design chief. The development came after Evans Hankey, who succeeded Ive as Apple's head of industrial design, decided to leave the company three years after taking the job. The company's senior industrial designers will now report to Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.

