India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine,

What Happened: The Indian embassy in Russia said both sides agreed to work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership.

"NSA Ajit Doval called on HE President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership," The Indian embassy in Moscow said in a Tweet.

According to the Kremlin, Putin met with heads of delegations taking part in the multilateral consultations on Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, India's national security chief attended the fifth multilateral meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils/NSAs on Afghanistan, which Moscow hosted.

"I know that this meeting has become a tradition and is devoted to a very important issue — the situation in Afghanistan. Obviously, there is a lot of potential for conflict in the world today. There are many conflicts here, not far from Russia, including on the Ukrainian track," Putin told the visiting secretaries and NSAs.

The meeting comes at a time when Ukraine has been pushing the Joe Biden-led administration to sanction New Delhi for buying oil from Putin.

Senior Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Merezhko pushed for secondary sanctions on China and India while calling for greater ties with Taiwan.

Meanwhile, senior American officials, calling New Delhi one of their most "consequential" partners, said the U.S. does not intend to sanction India over its continued purchase of Russian energy.

