India's Modi Rebukes Vladimir Putin Over Russia-Ukraine War: 'Today's Era Is Not An Era Of War'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his interaction with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said that today's era is not an era of war, criticizing Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

What happened: Putin and Modi held talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan, where the two leaders discussed bilateral issues concerning Russia's war in Ukraine.

"I know today's era is not [an era] of war. We discussed this issue with you on phone several times, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue touch the entire world," Modi said.

To which Putin replied that he understood India's position as well as concerns regarding its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and added that the Kremlin "wants all of this to end as soon as possible."

"We will do everything to stop this as soon as possible. Only, unfortunately, the opposing side, the leadership of Ukraine, announced its rejection of the negotiation process and stated that it wants to achieve its goals by military means," he said.

Meanwhile, the White House also quickly jumped in on the conversation and gave its version to Moscow. John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications for the National Security Council at the White House, said, "What you're hearing from China, from India, is reflective of concerns around the world about the effects of Russia's aggression on Ukraine."

"I think what you heard in Uzbekistan by both the leaders of China and in India are indicative of the fact that Mr. Putin doesn't have a whole lot of sympathetic ears out there to what he's been doing in Ukraine," Kirby added, while noting that Putin "is only further isolating himself from the international community."

Photo: Courtesy of MEAphotogallery on flickr