Elon Musk said “busted” in response to a post that highlighted him as an extraterrestrial hidden in an array of humans and grey aliens.

What Happened: Musk was reacting to a post by “DogeDesigner” who posted a supposed Captcha from Google.

The “Captcha” carried the title “Select all images with aliens.” Musk’s image was shown selected.

The graphic designer for Dogecoin Foundation, which is a non-profit organization that provides support for Dogecoin DOGE/USD meme coin, said, “Even Google knows that @elonmusk is an alien.”

Why It Matters: Musk said last year that he gets asked a lot about finding aliens but he has yet to see any evidence of them.

He said on a podcast appearance in August, “If the universe is really 13.8 billion years old, shouldn’t there be aliens everywhere?”

On Unidentified Flying Objects, the billionaire entrepreneur said that the military has “advanced programs” that are classified.

