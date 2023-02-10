Ford Pares Stake In EV Maker Rivian After Reporting Significant Write-Down

by

Ford Motor Co F now holds only a 1.15% stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc RIVN . The automaker started paring stake in the EV maker since May 2022.

Last April, Ford reported a $5.4 billion “mark-to-market loss” on its investment in Rivian. Ford sold 15 million shares the following month, bringing its stake in the EV maker below 10%.

Ford ditched its ambitions with Rivian in 2021 as it focused on building its lineup of EVs.

Ford ramped up its in-house electrification investment and shared plans to run its EV unit as a separate business from its combustion engine business.

Other companies, like Amazon.Com Inc AMZN , have reported losses from their investment in Rivian. Last week, Amazon reported a $2.3 billion valuation loss in its Rivian stock.

Rivian said it produced 24,337 vehicles for 2022, which missed its annual production target of 25,000 units. The 25,000-unit target the California-based electric vehicle set for itself was a sharp cutback the company announced in March to its original guidance of 50,000 units.

Price Action: RIVN shares are down by 2.23% at $18.97 premarket on the last check Friday.

