by

Unity Software Inc's U mobile game publishing solution Supersonic deepened its white box approach to game publishing with upgrades including level analytics, crash center checks, and a multi-platform marketability tool.

mobile game publishing solution Supersonic deepened its white box approach to game publishing with upgrades including level analytics, crash center checks, and a multi-platform marketability tool. The update builds on Supersonic's white box approach to publishing, giving hyper-casual game developers increased access to data, insights, and knowledge to help them make better decisions.

The critical tools included in the update are Level Analytics, Crash Center, a Marketability Tool, and Wisdom Next SDK.

The tools worked to automate and simplify the publishing process, allowing developers to focus on building great games that will reach the right audience.

"This latest Supersonic update will further ensure that mobile game developers have access to as much data transparency at their fingertips as they need so they have visibility into what's working well in their game and what isn't. Ultimately, we want to give them the tools they need to make their games even better and bring their vision to life," explains Nadav Ashkenazy, General Manager of Supersonic from Unity.

Price Action: U shares traded higher by 14.20% at $41.49 on the last check Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.