Apple Inc. AAPL smartphone users, if your iPhone battery drains fast, here are five simple yet efficient tips that will keep your phone active for more extended periods.

What Happened: AppleDsign, an account on Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL YouTube, with 57K subscribers on the platform, shared a video on "iPhone battery saving tips" — and it could actually have a significant impact on users' lives.

See Also: Apple Users, Magically Share Text Or Images Between Your Devices Using This Pinch-And-Paste Gesture

According to the YouTuber, iPhone owners should follow these five steps to save their smartphone's battery:

Tip I: Head to Settings, go to Display & Brightness and toggle the Dark Mode.

Tip II: Go to Accessibility, tap on Display & Text Size and then toggle on Reduce White Point — the higher you take this percentage, the more battery you'll save.

Tip III: Still in Settings, go to Battery and tap on Battery Health. After that, toggle on Optimize Battery Charging.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link

Tip IV: Stop force quitting your apps because iOS is optimized to handle background apps.

Tip V: Go to Settings, Privacy & Security and scroll down to tap on Analytics and Improvement. Toggle every option on the page off.

Watch the video here:

The video had more than 1.5 million views at the time of writing.

Read Next: Apple Users, Want To Enhance Your iPhone Experience? Here Are 5 Game-Changing Hacks