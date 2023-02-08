Cramer Likens This Stock To 'A Fine Merlot': It's Down 1% In 2023, So 'I Would Buy All You Can Right Here'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Parker-Hannifin Corp PH is "just the kind of industrial I’ve been recommending."

When asked about ConocoPhillips COP, he said, "That thing is like a fine Merlot, my friend. I would buy all you can right here." Shares of ConocoPhillips are down 1% in 2023, but are up 22% in the past year.

Cramer said he likes Snowflake Inc SNOW, adding that the company’s CEO Frank Slootman is a "moneymaker."

Analysts agree, giving SNOW a consensus Buy rating and a consensus price target of $184.11, according to Benzinga analyst ratings data.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

The "Mad Money" host said Zscaler Inc ZS is "all the way down. It can bounce."

Cramer said he prefers Energy Transfer ET over Sunoco LP SUN.

When asked about Illumina Inc ILMN, he said, "If you’re going to be in that business, there’s only two. There’s Thermo Fisher TMO and there’s Cramer-fave Danaher DHR."

Cramer said TG Therapeutics Inc TGTX is run by CEO Mike Weiss. "I always believed in him," he added.

Now Read This: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Industrials Sector From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on flickr