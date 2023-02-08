Kim Jong Un Visits Troops With Daughter And Lauds 'World's Strongest Military'

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un visited the troops with his daughter Kim Ju Ae to encourage his nuclear-armed military.

What Happened: Kim, marking the 75th founding anniversary of his army, lauded their "inexhaustible strength," North Korea's KCNA reported on Wednesday.

The official state media said the country’s supreme leader visited an unspecified barracks with his daughter and later on Tuesday delivered an encouraging speech to the troops at a banquet, commending them for maintaining the "world's strongest military" despite external hurdles.

See Also: Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would ‘Think Twice’ Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

The visit to the barracks comes a day after Kim presided over a meeting with his top military personnel and called for an expansion of war drills aimed at sharpening combat readiness.

Kim's visit happened amid indications that Pyongyang is preparing to stage a massive military parade, where the isolated nation could showcase the latest hardware from a growing nuclear weapons program. The North Korean administration, though, has not yet confirmed plans for a military parade.

Several commercial satellite imagery has shown weeks of apparent preparations involving a massive crowd of troops and civilians for a celebration that typically aims to praise the dictator’s rule and his relentless efforts to establish the isolated country as a nuclear power.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.