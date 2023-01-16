Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps.

What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.

The deal is aimed at bolstering what the Biden administration calls "integrated deterrence" with Xi Jinping's growing military presence in the Indo-Pacific region and a potential threat to Taiwan.

"I think Japan can make a strong contribution to deterrence and stability in East Asia," said Christopher Johnstone, a senior adviser and Japan chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, reported Nikkei Asia.

"Until now, China and North Korea, quite honestly, have not had to worry about a response from Japan itself to an attack. But this decision that Japan has made changes that," Johnstone said.

"Now Japan has the ability to strike back on its own to an attack — in addition to the United States. That's a new factor that contributes to deterrence and will make decision-makers, Kim Jong Un, think twice. In that sense, I think it's a very positive step," Johnstone added.

Japan has been the most powerful ally of the U.S. in Asia. Now, with the ongoing Russia war in Ukraine, Kim's unprecedented missile launches and increasing Chinese aggression toward Taiwan, Tokyo has been doubling down on the alliance.

Kishida is also seeking closer ties with democracies from Australia and Europe to deter China. "It is absolutely imperative for Japan, the United States, and Europe to stand united in managing our respective relationship with China," he said ​​on Friday at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

