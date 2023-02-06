Why Omeros Are Trading Higher By 32%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Secoo Holding Limited SECO jumped 156% to $4.3600.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ gained 41.5% to $3.54.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN shares climbed 39.7% to $3.9394. Shares of several AI related stocks traded higher amid continued momentum in AI related stocks.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT surged 39% to $0.3800.
- Kalera Public Limited Company KAL shares climbed 34.1% to $9.05.
- Omeros Corporation OMER jumped 32% to $4.10 after the company announced it received a $200 million milestone payment from Rayner Surgical.
- Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA jumped 30% to $1.59.
- Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. CDIO surged 29% to $1.5262.
- SenesTech, Inc. SNES gained 26.2% to $5.30 as the company said ContraPest was approved for general use in New York.
- Catalent, Inc. CTLT shares gained 23.6% to $69.39 following a media report stating Danaher is interested in acquiring Catalent.
- Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT jumped 23% to $3.03. Quantum Computing launched new subsidiary qi solutions dedicated to delivering quantum solutions to government and defense markets.
- Aclarion, Inc. ACON surged 20% to $0.7199.
- Check-Cap Ltd. CHEK gained 15% to $4.9050.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI climbed 14.7% to $5.95 in pre-market trading. Shares of several AI related stocks traded higher amid continued momentum in AI related stocks.
- Life Storage, Inc. LSI gained 12.2% to $124.14 after Public Storage proposed to acquire the company. Life Storage said it is reviewing the unsolicited proposal.
- Veritone, Inc. VERI jumped 11.7% to $10.09.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. HRTX rose 11% to $3.1550. Rubric Capital Management reported in 13D filing a 9.9% stake in Heron Therapeutics.
- C3.ai, Inc. AI gained 10.1% to $28.48 after climbing 18% on Friday.
Losers
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS shares fell 60.6% to $6.72 after the company priced its $10.2 million offering at $8 per unit consisting of stock and warrants
- Alset Inc. AEI fell 32.3% to $2.10 after the company priced its $3.8 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- SpringBig Holdings, Inc. SBIG dropped 29.3% to $0.77
- Asset Entities Inc ASST fell 29% to $3.55. Asset Entities filed prospectus related to 1.5 million shares of Class B common stock that may be sold by selling stockholders.
- Semler Scientific, Inc. SMLR declined 27.4% to $27.7.
- Greenbrook TMS Inc. GBNH fell 24.5% to $1.60.
- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS dropped 22% to $2.65. HeartSciences was granted Israeli patent for MyoVista Wavelet Technology utilizing artificial intelligence for early detection of heart disease.
- Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN fell 20% to $1.7150. Israel Railways purchased 10 AI-Driven rail vision main line systems for $1.4 million.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. IMH dropped 16.6% to $0.3251.
- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX fell 15.9% to $3.27.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN declined 15.3% to $1.22.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. CAAS fell 12.4% to $8.41
- Canoo Inc. GOEV dropped 12.4% to $1.0950 after the company announced a $52.5 million registered direct offering of 50 million shares at $1.05 per share.
- I-Mab IMAB dipped 12.4% to $5.21.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARWR dropped 11.7% to $32.44
- Nerdy, Inc. NRDY tumbled 11.1% to $2.96.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU dropped 10.2% to $3.32.
- The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE fell 9.7% to $42.15 after the company issued updated preliminary Q4 net sales results at approximately $454 million to $456 million, versus its prior guidance of $460 million at the low end.
- Lufax Holding Ltd LU declined 9.4% to $2.70. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded lower after the US government shot down a balloon originating from China.
- Nordstrom, Inc. JWN fell 9.2% to $23.95.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR fell 8.2% to $34.19 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Constellium SE CSTM declined 7.6% to $14.64. Constellium reported the completion of the divestment of its Ussel plant to French Investment Holding Noe Industries.
- RH RH dropped 7.6% to $316.95. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded RH from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $330 price target.
- loanDepot, Inc. LDI fell 7.4% to $2.5750.
