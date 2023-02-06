Why Freshworks (FRSH) Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by

Freshworks Inc FRSH and Meta Platforms Inc META collaborated to help businesses boost everyday customer experience through popular messaging apps.

The financial terms of the deal remained undisclosed.

Freshworks said that global companies had increased customer retention by using Freshworks' conversational AI bots to automate communication with buyers through Meta's WhatsApp, Instagram Messaging, and Facebook Messenger.

International companies like MTN Cameroon in Africa, Body & Fit in Europe, and The Giving Movement in Dubai have elevated customer support efficiency on Meta's messaging platforms using Freshworks' Freshchat, Freshdesk, and Freshsales products.

With over two billion daily active WhatsApp users, nearly two billion daily active Facebook users, and more than two billion monthly active Instagram users, Meta provides the world's most popular messaging platforms.

The Meta Business Messaging integrations with Freshworks' CX and CRM products make customer and prospect engagement easy for support, sales, and marketing teams.

With Freshworks AI-powered bots, businesses can tailor and automate messaging journeys for each channel, configure workflows across multiple channels or languages, and efficiently train bots with NLP learning capabilities.

"Messaging is how people and businesses want to communicate and get business done. Businesses of all sizes are embracing this shift and finding new opportunities to better engage with customers, offer support, and drive sales," said Kyle Jenke, Business Messaging, Director of Partnerships at Meta.

Price Action: FRSH shares traded higher by 7% at $17.40 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

