The former attorney for Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, has made a prediction on New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil investigation into the former president’s business.

What Happened: “The DA’s case is by far the simplest to prove and it is the most destructive to Donald Trump individually and to his businesses,” said Cohen on “CNN This Morning” on Wednesday.

The former lawyer told CNN’s Don Lemon, “I do believe that he will see repercussions for the first time in almost his entire life.”

“I think we’re going to see a lot of repercussions,” said Cohen — adding, “The attorney general’s case is civil in nature and people make the constant mistake of $250 million, that’s the base….that’s not the max.”

“I think …. It will be in the neighborhood of $700 million based upon the information that I know.”

Why It Matters: Cohen has said previously that James’ case will be the beginning of the president’s end.

In September 2022, James said New York was filing a lawsuit against Trump, which alleges that his self-reported net worth is exaggerated.

Cohen met with the Manhattan district attorney’s office last month, CNN reported separately. He reportedly said that he handed over his cell phones to the prosecutors in relation to hush-money payments made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

The former lawyer pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance charges for carrying out the $130,000 payment to Daniels — the prosecutors are investigating whether Trump and his business falsified records by treating the reimbursement to Cohen as a legal expense, according to CNN.

