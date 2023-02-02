Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Tech Sector From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

The Western Union Company WU

Dividend Yield: 6.63%

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $18 to $13 on Oct. 21, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wells Fargo analyst Timothy Willi upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $25 on Feb. 11, 2021. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Recent News: Western Union named Matthew Cagwin as Chief Financial Officer.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX

Dividend Yield: 5.99%

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $16 to $14 on July 14, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $13 to $14 on July 27, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Recent News: Xerox reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 9.2% year-on-year to $1.94 billion, beating the consensus of $1.89 billion.

Intel Corporation INTC

Dividend Yield: 5.03%

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $32 to $26 on Jan. 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Credit Suisse analyst Chris Caso maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $28 to $25 on Jan. 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Recent News: Intel reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued soft guidance.

