American Airlines, Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq jumped by around 2% on Wednesday following the Fed’s rate decision. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.



Morgan Stanley



The Trade: Morgan Stanley MS Head of Investment Management Daniel Simkowitz sold a total of 23,210 shares at an average price of $96.32. The insider received around $2.24 million from selling those shares.



What’s Happening: Morgan Stanley recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.



What Morgan Stanley Does: Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924.



A10 Networks



The Trade: A10 Networks, Inc. ATEN CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold a total of 15,033 shares at an average price of $15.15. The insider received around $227.69 thousand as a result of the transaction.



What’s Happening: A10 Networks is expected to announce Q4 financial results on Feb. 7, 2023.



What A10 Networks Does: A10 Networks Inc is a provider of secure application solutions and services that enables a new generation of intelligently connected companies, the ability to continuously improve cyber protection and digital responsiveness across dynamic Information Technology and network infrastructures.



AngioDynamics



The Trade: AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO SVP Global Operations and R&D Dave Helsel sold a total of 4,633 shares at an average price of $12.95. The insider received around $60 thousand from selling those shares.



What’s Happening: AngioDynamics recently reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY23 adjusted EPS guidance above analyst estimates.



What AngioDynamics Does: AngioDynamics Inc designs, manufactures and sells medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings.



American Airlines



The Trade: American Airlines Group Inc. AAL EVP Chief Operating Officer David Seymour sold a total of 74,614 shares at an average price of $16.03. The insider received around $1.2 million from selling those shares.



What’s Happening: American Airlines Group recently reported fourth-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 40% year-on-year to $13.18 billion.



What American Airlines Does: American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles.