Apple Likely To Report Drop In Earnings, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Apple Inc. AAPL is scheduled to release quarterly results after the closing bell on Feb. 2, 2023.

The iPhone maker is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share, down from $2.1 per share in the year-ago period. The company is likely to post revenue of $121.20 billion.

Apple recently discussed developing VR content for the platform with about half a dozen media partners, including Walt Disney and Dolby Laboratories Inc.

Apple shares rose 0.8% to close at $145.43 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $170 to $160 on Jan. 23, 2023. This analyst sees around 10% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 81%.

analyst Sidney Ho maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $170 to $160 on Jan. 23, 2023. This analyst sees around 10% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 81%. JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating on Jan. 19, 2023, and lowered the price target from $190 to $180. This analyst sees around 24% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating on Jan. 19, 2023, and lowered the price target from $190 to $180. This analyst sees around 24% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%. Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Jan. 18, 2023, and cut the price target from $200 to $170. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Jan. 18, 2023, and cut the price target from $200 to $170. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $189 to $165 on Jan. 20, 2023. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 52%.

analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $189 to $165 on Jan. 20, 2023. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 52%. Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Jan. 11, 2023, and cut the price target from $144 to $133. This analyst sees around 9% downside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Read This Next: 4 Cheapest Defensive Stocks You Should Think About