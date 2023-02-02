YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his official handle on the platform, Mr. Beast, flexed his online reach in response to the sky-high prices of Super Bowl advertisements.

What Happened: In response to sports reporter Joe Pompliano‘s post on Twitter regarding the “cost of a 30-second Super Bowl Ad” that has reached $7 million in 2023, Mr. Beast said that if anyone wants to reach 100 million people, they can do it in less than that “crazy” amount.

See Also: Mr. Beast Video Highlights Major Problem: Billions Will Need Eyecare According To Report

At the time of writing, Mr. Beast had 131 million followers on Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG GOOGL online video sharing and social media platform, YouTube.

In 2022, the influencer was named the number one creator on YouTube for the third consecutive year in a row, followed by NichLmao and Airrack.

Why It’s Important: The 2022 edition of the Super Bowl was watched by 99.18 million viewers in the U.S., according to German database company, Statista.

While the Super Bowl is one of the most noteworthy events in the sporting calendar, it has much more to offer viewers than just the match being played on the pitch.

This year, Grammy-award-winning pop star artist Rihanna will perform during the Super Bowl halftime show, which is a highly-anticipated event.

With significant viewers during and after the game, advertisers find the Super Bowl the perfect opportunity to market their products and services — albeit at a considerably expensive price.

Read Next: Mr. Beast Bemoans Unfair ‘Bad’ Label From Twitter Users — Dogecoin Creator Has This Advice