Apple Inc. AAPL is set to make its biggest Apple Watch even bigger and could reportedly launch it as soon as next year.

What Happened: The Cupertino-based tech giant is making its Apple Watch Ultra much bigger. The device could see a 10% increase in display size, a new report from supply chain source DigiTimes showed, reported 9To5Mac.

The developments are in the works and the company could unveil the new watch in 2024.

Currently, the Apple Watch Ultra has a 1.93-inch display — the largest display of any Apple Watch model — and this could increase to as much as 2.1 inches.

This development is part of Apple’s planned transition to micro-LED displays – which would begin with the Watch Ultra and later extend to other products.

Last month, Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu said the tech giant is planning to bring Micro-LED technology to the Apple Watch Ultra with an even larger display.

Why Is It Important: Apple is pushing forward with Micro-LED technology to expand its use from smartwatches to AR/VR devices, smartphones and large displays in the coming 5-10 years.

Despite the high cost of producing Micro-LED panels and the little difference in display performance compared to OLED panels used in smartwatches, the potential benefits are worth pursuing, the report noted.

