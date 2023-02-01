The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, secretary general warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin wins the Ukraine war, it will send a “dangerous” message to authoritarian regimes led by the likes of Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un.

What Happened: Jens Stoltenberg, at a joint press conference with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, said, “if President Putin wins in Ukraine, this would send a message that authoritarian regimes can achieve their goals through brute force."

"This is dangerous. Beijing is watching closely. And learning lessons that may influence its future decisions,” Stoltenberg said, adding, “What is happening in Europe today could happen in East Asia tomorrow. So we must remain united and firm. Standing together for freedom and democracy.”

Since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, China’s rising aggression toward Taiwan has been a constant point of discussion among top world leaders. Xi’s government has been ramping up military and political pressure to try and get Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty, including staging war games near the island and warplanes into Taiwan's air defense zone.

Stoltenberg said China’s behavior was a matter of serious concern. “China is substantially building up its military forces, including nuclear weapons. Bullying its neighbors and threatening Taiwan. Trying to control critical infrastructure."

