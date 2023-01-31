The Biden administration is preparing another package worth more than $2 billion for Ukraine after Kyiv warned that Vladimir Putin is planning a new strategy to win the war after a series of setbacks.

What Happened: The new package of military aid for Ukraine is expected to include longer-range rockets, other munitions and weapons for Kyiv to defend against Russia, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The anonymous official sources added that the U.S. would announce the package as soon as this week. It is also expected to include support equipment for Patriot air defense systems, precision-guided munitions and Javelin anti-tank weapons.

About $1.72 billion is expected to be drawn from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) fund, according to one of the officials, which allows the President Joe Biden-led government to get weapons from industry rather than from U.S. weapons stocks.

The developments came a day after Biden rejected Ukraine’s plea to get F-16s fighter jets to help fight its war against Putin. However, he announced that he would be traveling to visit crucial ally Poland. "I'm going to be going to Poland. I don't know when, though," he told the media.

Meanwhile, Washington has sent approximately $27.2 billion worth of security assistance to Ukraine since the onset of the war in February last year.

