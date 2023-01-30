President Joe Biden on Monday rejected Ukraine's plea to get fighter jets to help fight its war against Vladimir Putin.

What Happened: When asked if the U.S. will be sending F-16s fighter jets to Ukraine, Biden replied, "No," reported Reuters.

However, he said he would visit crucial ally Poland. “I’m going to be going to Poland. I don’t know when, though,” he told the media.

After securing dozens of high-end battle tanks from Western allies earlier this week, Ukraine has been pushing for fourth-generation fighter jets such as the American F-16 and missiles to beat Russia.

Yuriy Sak, the advisor to Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, told the media, "The next big hurdle will now be the fighter jets."

“If we get them the advantages on the battlefield will be just immense … It’s not just F-16s, fourth-generation aircraft, this is what we want,” he added.

Not only the U.S. but also Germany denied the possibility of fighter jets being sent to Ukraine. The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, “I made it clear very early on that we are not talking about combat aircraft, and I am doing the same here.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Russia had begun exacting its revenge for Kyiv's resistance to its invasion with relentless attacks in the east.

