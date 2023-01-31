by

C3.Ai, Inc AI launched the C3 Generative AI Product Suite with the debut of its first product C3 Generative AI for Enterprise Search.

launched the C3 Generative AI Product Suite with the debut of its first product C3 Generative AI for Enterprise Search. The C3 Generative AI Product Suite integrates the latest AI capabilities from organizations like Open AI , Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google , and academia, and the most advanced models, like ChatGPT and GPT-3 into C3 AI's enterprise AI products.

C3 Generative AI for Enterprise Search helps users use a natural language interface to rapidly locate, retrieve, and present all relevant data across an enterprise's information systems corpus.

What's Happening With BuzzFeed Stock Today C3 Generative AI for Enterprise Search helps users use a natural language interface to rapidly locate, retrieve, and present all relevant data across an enterprise's information systems corpus.

C3 Generative AI will accelerate transformation across business functions and industries, including supply chain, sustainability, reliability, CRM, ESG, aerospace, oil & gas, utilities, CPG, healthcare, financial services, and defense and intelligence.

"This is game-changing for U.S. DoD, game-changing for the U.S. intelligence community, and game-changing for ubiquitous information access and insight," said Lt. Gen. Ed Cardon (Ret.), former commanding general of the U.S. Army Cyber Command.

Price Action: AI shares traded higher by 23.40% at $20.12 on the last check Tuesday.

