Google, Porsche Trying To Seal Deal For App Access: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 12, 2023 5:52 AM | 1 min read
  • Luxury car maker Porsche Automobile Holding SE POAHY plans to fully integrate Alphabet Inc  GOOG GOOGL Google software in Porsche cockpits.
  • The deal would enable Porsche customers to access Google applications like Google Maps and Google Assistant without needing to connect the car to an Android phone, Reuters reported.
  • Porsche was in close contact with several companies following the end of its cooperation with Volkswagen AG VWAGY Cariad unit on software research and development.
  • The plan is only being considered for the Porsche brand and not the Volkswagen Group more widely, the report added.
  • Porsche has been reportedly hesitating to join hands with Google for some time as the latter asked for too much data share.
  • Price Action: POAHY shares closed lower by 0.89% at $6.03 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

