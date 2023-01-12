Google, Porsche Trying To Seal Deal For App Access: Report

- Luxury car maker Porsche Automobile Holding SE POAHY plans to fully integrate Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google software in Porsche cockpits.
- The deal would enable Porsche customers to access Google applications like Google Maps and Google Assistant without needing to connect the car to an Android phone, Reuters reported.
- Porsche was in close contact with several companies following the end of its cooperation with Volkswagen AG VWAGY Cariad unit on software research and development.
- The plan is only being considered for the Porsche brand and not the Volkswagen Group more widely, the report added.
- Porsche has been reportedly hesitating to join hands with Google for some time as the latter asked for too much data share.
- Price Action: POAHY shares closed lower by 0.89% at $6.03 on Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
