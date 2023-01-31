ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Plug Power Joins With Johnson Matthey To Push Hydrogen Economy

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 31, 2023 4:45 AM | 1 min read
Plug Power Joins With Johnson Matthey To Push Hydrogen Economy
  • Plug Power Inc PLUG has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with sustainable technologies provider Johnson Matthey Plc JMPLF JMPLY to boost the green hydrogen economy.
  • JM will become an important supplier of MEA components, providing for Plug's demand for catalysts, membranes, and catalyst coated membranes (CCM).
  • PLUG expects the partnership to strengthen its supply chain and help meet the growing demand for fuel cells and electrolyzers.
  • The partnership will support Plug in delivering its targeted revenue of $5 billion and $20 billion by 2026 and 2030, respectively.
  • Plug and JM will co-invest in what is expected to be the largest (5GW scaling to 10GW over time) CCM manufacturing facility globally. 
  • The facility will be built in the U.S. and likely begin production in 2025.
  • "This partnership will help us strengthen our supply chain and underpin our ability to deliver on the growing demand for our fuel cells and electrolyzers," said Plug CEO Andy Marsh.
  • Price Action: PLUG shares are trading lower by 0.32% at $15.66 in premarket on Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved