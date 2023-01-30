An Apple Inc. AAPL watcher has warned people against believing any stories about iOS 17 citing a “troll account.”

What Happened: Mark Gurman took to Twitter to warn his 283.9K followers that news reports citing a “troll account known to make up fake information” have circulated updates about Apple’s iOS 17.

Gurman expressed surprise and shock that “reputable sites” covered the news without running a fact-check.

The troll account Gurman was referring to goes by the name LeaksApplePro on Twitter, with 34.3K followers. The account shared “fake” news on Thursday.

LeaksApplePro did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It’s Important: The “fake information” caught netizens’ and media outlets’ attention after Apple released its latest software update iOS 16.3. Apple’s latest mobile operating system update came with Advanced Data Protection for iCloud and Security Keys for Apple ID, among other things.

The troll account also shared some pseudo updates about iOS 17 supporting Apple’s highly-anticipated mixed reality headset, which, according to analysts, is expected to launch during a Spring media event.

Previously, Elon Musk called Twitter the “least wrong source of truth” while hailing the success of Community Notes’ feature.

His comments were met with mixed responses from netizens. While many seem to strongly disagree with him, others like Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus said, “crowdsourcing is much better than a ministry of truth.”

