False iPhone Crash Detection Alerts Flood Japan

False Apple Inc AAPL iPhone 14 “Crash Detection” alerts are now troubling emergency responders near skiing areas in Japan.

What Happened: Japanese fire departments near skiing areas are facing an influx in emergency calls as iPhone 14 models triggered false crash detection alerts, reported Apple Insider.

The Fire Department of Kita-Alps Nagano reported that between Dec. 16, 2022, and Jan. 23, 2023, they received 23,919 emergency calls, out of which 134 were false.

Most of the false alerts were activated by the crash detection feature while the device owners were visiting a skiing area.

Although iPhone users can turn off the feature, one firefighter said that it’s a practical feature in cases where an actual serious accident has occurred, “we can’t ask users to turn it off.”

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency of the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry has asked people to update local fire departments in case their iPhone sends a false emergency alert, as per the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment about how to avoid false alerts.

Why It’s Important: The iPhone 14 crash detection feature have previously triggered false alerts caused by roller coasters as well as skiing in the U.S.

The feature notifies emergency responders if the iPhone owner is involved in an automobile collision but can be turned off via Emergency SOS settings.

