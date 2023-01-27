You Get The Best Of Both Worlds: This Auto Company Channels Miley Cyrus With Truck-SUV Launch

Consumers who can’t decide between owning an electric SUV or electric pickup truck could soon be in luck thanks to a well-known automotive company.

What Happened: The 2022 bestselling vehicles in the United States list was dominated by pickup trucks, taking over the top three spots and five of the top 10 places. SUVs took four of the remaining spots on the list.

Automotive company Audi is teasing a new electric vehicle concept that can be both a SUV and pickup truck, according to a report from Electrek.

Audi, which is owned by Volkwagen Group VWAGY, has a new concept vehicle that can be folded to open up cargo space and create a truck bed.

“The activesphere is unique. It is a new type of crossover that cleverly combines the elegance of an Audi Sportback, the practicality of a SUV and true offroad capabilities,” Audi Design Studio Manager Gael Buzyn said.

Why It’s Important: The electric vehicle market, once dominated by Tesla Inc TSLA, is getting more crowded, with traditional automakers looking to disrupt the sector.

Electric SUVs have been strong sellers, with the Tesla Model Y ranking sixth for units sold in the U.S. in 2022.

Pickup trucks dominate the annual sales list and the new electric F-150 model from Ford Motor Company F has seen strong demand in its early history. The F-150 Lightning is now facing supply issues.

The Cybertruck from Tesla is one of the most anticipated vehicles of all time and the electric pickup truck could become a top seller and transform the truck market.

While the tease from Audi is only a concept car to date, it could serve as a test to see what kind of demand there is for this new type of crossover. By offering features of both pickup truck and SUV, the vehicle could appeal to new audiences and take market share from existing auto brands.

