American Express, Visa And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 27, 2023 8:01 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC BAER climbed 7.5% to $20.19 in pre-market trading. Bridger closed merger agreement with Jack Creek Investment Corp on Tuesday.
  • Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG climbed 6.5% to $35.50 in pre-market trading. Northern Oil and Gas will replace South Jersey Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Feb. 2, 2023.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO surged 6.2% to $16.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Autoliv, Inc. ALV gained 5.7% to $89.80 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • American Express Company AXP gained 5.1% to $163.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong FY23 earnings forecast and increased its quarterly dividend.

  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares gained 4% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Thursday.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA shares rose 4% to $7.99 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $11 to $14.
  • Oatly Group AB OTLY shares gained 2.8% to $2.26 in pre-market trading. Mizuho recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $6 price target.
  • Visa Inc. V shares rose 1.5% to $228.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.

