Advance Auto Parts, MasTec, Bank of America And This ETF Are CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 26, 2023 9:07 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP is trading at 4.1% dividend yield and 11 times earnings.

Brian Belski of BMO Capital Markets said MasTec, Inc. MTZ has diversified revenue streams.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners recommended shorting Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Bank of America Corporation BAC, saying "everyone else is firing employees, but they want to retain their talent."

