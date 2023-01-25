“Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland is facing domestic abuse charges along with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud or deceit in Orange County. These charges are having a detrimental impact on his professional life.

What Happened: Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.‘s WBD Adult Swim, an American adult-oriented nighttime cable television channel, has cut all ties with Roiland.

This apart, Roiland has also resigned from Squanch Games, the gaming studio he co-founded in 2016. Squanch Games, which released games such as “Trover Saves the Universe” and “High on Life,” put out a statement saying they have received Roiland’s resignation.

Why It’s Important: “Rick and Morty” is a hit adult animation comedy in which Roiland voices both the titular characters, Rick and Morty. Roiland’s roles will be re-cast and co-creator Dan Harmon will take over as the show’s sole showrunner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show is currently working on season seven.

While Roiland’s association with Adult Swim and Squanch Games has ended, he still has several ongoing projects with Walt Disney Company‘s DIS subscription streaming service Hulu, the report noted.

T. Edward Welbourn, Roiland’s attorney, stated earlier that they have expectations that this matter will “be dismissed once the district attorney’s office has completed” their review of the evidence.

