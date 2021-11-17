Animators Of 'Simpsons,' 'Rick and Morty' Launch NFT Collection With Mogul

An NFT platform is teaming up with animators from two of the most popular animated series of all-time for a new non-fungible-token launch.

What Happened: Mogul Productions is partnering with animators from “The Simpsons” and “Rick and Morty” to create the world’s first “character-driven NFT series.”

Mogies will be released to commemorate the anniversary of the Hollywood sign being unveiled in 1923. The artwork and traits will pay tribute to Tinseltown in 1923 and celebrate the top entertainers of the last 100 years and the characters they played, according to Mogul Productions.

Owners of Mogies will hold the intellectual property rights for their characters. An animated series will be launched in the future, with community members providing input on their characters. A derivative series is planned for Mogies in the future.

Mogul Productions partnered with Chavvo Studios on the NFT series. Chavvo Studios is led by CEO Erick Tran, who has worked as an animator for “The Simpsons,” “Rick and Morty,” “King of the Hill” and other animated series.

Owners of Mogies who keep their NFT until the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood sign unveiling in 2023 will receive a special derivative gift.

Why It’s Important: Mogul has launched several NFTs including partnerships with the Stan Lee family, Ja Rule and the “Wolf of Wall Street” movie. The company is working to create NFTs for movie lovers and allow the community to be more active in film production.

Mogies will launch exclusively on the Mogul Productions platform in 2022, which could create more brand awareness for the movie focused NFT platform.