Tyson Foods CFO Pleads Guilty Of Trespassing Charges: Report

by

Tyson Foods Inc TSN Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson has reportedly pleaded guilty to charges against him for trespassing.

Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson has reportedly pleaded guilty to charges against him for trespassing. He was arrested back in November for falling asleep in someone else's house in an intoxicated condition.

Mr. Tyson has agreed to pay a fine of $150 each on the charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass, the Wall Street Journal reported.

$150 each on the charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass, the Wall Street Journal reported. Also Read : Tyson Foods CFO Allegedly Gets Drunk, Passes Out In Stranger's Home

: Tyson Foods CFO Allegedly Gets Drunk, Passes Out In Stranger's Home Tyson had in December refused to plead guilty to the charges after the company's board of directors also expressed confidence in him.

The report noted that Fayetteville Police Department had, in its arrest report, said Mr. Tyson was found asleep in a woman's bed at her home. The woman could not identify him.

Tyson joined the meat company in 2019 and had previously held roles in investment banking, private equity, and venture capital.

Price Action: TSN shares are trading lower by 0.89% at $64.66 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral