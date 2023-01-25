ñol


Tyson Foods CFO Pleads Guilty Of Trespassing Charges: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2023 7:17 AM | 1 min read
  • Tyson Foods Inc TSN Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson has reportedly pleaded guilty to charges against him for trespassing.
  • He was arrested back in November for falling asleep in someone else's house in an intoxicated condition.
  • Mr. Tyson has agreed to pay a fine of $150 each on the charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Also ReadTyson Foods CFO Allegedly Gets Drunk, Passes Out In Stranger's Home
  • Tyson had in December refused to plead guilty to the charges after the company's board of directors also expressed confidence in him.
  • The report noted that Fayetteville Police Department had, in its arrest report, said Mr. Tyson was found asleep in a woman's bed at her home. The woman could not identify him.
  • Tyson joined the meat company in 2019 and had previously held roles in investment banking, private equity, and venture capital.
  • Price Action: TSN shares are trading lower by 0.89% at $64.66 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

