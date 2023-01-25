Paramount Eyes Bundling Popular Paramount+ Content With Showtime Streaming For Cost Efficiencies

by

Paramount Global PARA reportedly weighs rebranding its Showtime cable channel "Paramount+ With Showtime" and stocking the network with content from its Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S.

Paramount expects the move to incentivize the cable and satellite providers that carry the Showtime channel to agree to Paramount's plan.

Like many other large media companies, Paramount harbored streaming aspirations, with Paramount+ at the center of its efforts without estranging longtime pay-TV partners.

Cable and satellite TV subscribers who have Showtime can watch certain Paramount+ shows and movies with free access to the Paramount+ streaming service.

Paramount had also explored shutting down the minor Showtime streaming service and moving its content to Paramount+.

When Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD launched its HBO Max streaming service, it made it available for free to subscribers of the HBO TV channel to pacify its cable and satellite operators.

Paramount+ added 4.6 million subscribers globally in the quarter that ended September 30.

Price Action: PARA shares traded lower by 0.48% at $20.73 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

