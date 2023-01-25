Apple Expands Base In South East Asia To Reduce Dependence On China

- Apple Inc AAPL began hiring employees for a retail push into Malaysia.
- Apple's Malaysia job listings suggest the company seeks store managers, technical specialists and support staff, business salespeople, and operations experts, Bloomberg reports.
- The positions will be for Apple's retail stores, not third-party reseller locations that have long operated in Malaysia.
- Apple is likely to start in Kuala Lumpur, the nation's capital.
- The hiring will support Apple's presence in Southeast Asia, where it already has stores in Thailand and Singapore.
- Apple also started promoting job listings for its first location in India.
- Apple also started hiring retail store workers in India with room for more as it eyed its flagship location debut in the promising smartphone market by this quarter.
- Apple generated over $29 billion from its Asia-Pacific segment, which excludes Greater China and Japan, in the last fiscal year.
- Reportedly, Apple wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from the present 5%-7%.
- Apple strived to reduce dependence on China amid the U.S.'s geopolitical tensions with China, further aggravated by the disruption of global supply chains due to the pandemic that started in China.
