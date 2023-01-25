Microsoft Azure Cloud Outage Disrupts Multiple Microsoft 365 Services Globally, Several users Affected

- An outage of Microsoft Corp MSFT Azure cloud services impacted multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and Microsoft Graph.
- Many users complained about not being able to use the Teams application or join calls.
- Microsoft Teams app is used by 280 million users globally, Reuters reports.
- Microsoft identified a potential networking issue and reviewed telemetry to determine the following troubleshooting steps.
- Downdetector disclosed 1,189 outages at 2:35 a.m. in India. Users mostly faced issues accessing the website and the app.
- Outage reports also spiked in Japan, Australia, Britain, and the United Arab Emirates.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 2.44% at $236.13 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by Rainer Stropek via Flickr
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.