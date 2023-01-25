Microsoft Azure Cloud Outage Disrupts Multiple Microsoft 365 Services Globally, Several users Affected

by

An outage of Microsoft Corp MSFT Azure cloud services impacted multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and Microsoft Graph.

Microsoft Teams app is used by 280 million users globally, Reuters reports.

Microsoft identified a potential networking issue and reviewed telemetry to determine the following troubleshooting steps.

Downdetector disclosed 1,189 outages at 2:35 a.m. in India. Users mostly faced issues accessing the website and the app.

Outage reports also spiked in Japan, Australia, Britain, and the United Arab Emirates.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 2.44% at $236.13 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

