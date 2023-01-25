ñol


Microsoft Azure Cloud Outage Disrupts Multiple Microsoft 365 Services Globally, Several users Affected

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 25, 2023 7:03 AM | 1 min read
  • An outage of Microsoft Corp MSFT Azure cloud services impacted multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and Microsoft Graph.
  • Many users complained about not being able to use the Teams application or join calls. 
  • Microsoft Teams app is used by 280 million users globally, Reuters reports.
  • Microsoft identified a potential networking issue and reviewed telemetry to determine the following troubleshooting steps.
  • Downdetector disclosed 1,189 outages at 2:35 a.m. in India. Users mostly faced issues accessing the website and the app.
  • Outage reports also spiked in Japan, Australia, Britain, and the United Arab Emirates.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 2.44% at $236.13 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Rainer Stropek via Flickr

