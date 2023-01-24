ñol


What's Going On With Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
January 24, 2023 2:00 PM | 1 min read
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG shares are trading marginally higher by 0.93% to $258.37 Tuesday afternoon. Traders and investors are watching for the company's fourth-quarter earnings announcement, confirmed for after the market close.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Intuitive Surgical is expected to report revenue of $1.67 billion on EPS of $1.25.

Additionally, Intuitive Surgical shares did see weakness earlier in January after the company reported fourth-quarter and FY22 preliminary sales results below analyst estimates.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week high of $308.97 and a 52-week low of $180.07.

