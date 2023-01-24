What's Going On With Texas Instruments Stock?

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN shares are trading marginally lower by 0.81% to $176.72 Tuesday afternoon. Traders and investors are watching for the company's fourth-quarter earnings announcement, confirmed for after the market close.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Texas Instruments is expected to report revenue of $4.62 billion on EPS of $1.98.

Texas Instruments shares otherwise gained during Monday's session after Barclays and Truist Securities raised their price targets on the stock.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TXN has a 52-week high of $191.34 and a 52-week low of $144.46.