Why Verb Technology Shares Are Getting Hammered

Verb Technology Company Inc VERB shares are trading lower by 49.05% to $0.20 Tuesday morning after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock without warrants.

What Else?

Verb Technology says gross proceeds to the company are expected to be $7.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated expenses payable. The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes and repayment of debt.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on January 26, subject to customary closing conditions.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, VERB has a 52-week high of $1.69 and a 52-week low of $0.11.