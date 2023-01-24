Emerson Electric Secures Key Role In $6B Chemical Project In Middle East

- Emerson Electric Co EMR will provide automation technologies, software and analytics for the Ras Laffan Petrochemical Complex in Qatar.
- Emerson will be a part of a consortium with Viasat Energy Services, a division of global communications company Viasat Inc VSAT.
- The $6 billion integrated polymers project is currently under construction and scheduled to go online in late 2026.
- The complex will include an ethane cracker with a capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of ethylene per year.
- It will also have two high-density polyethylene derivative units with a total capacity of 1.7 million tonnes per year.
- "Our advanced automation and analytics solutions will play a key role in the safe and efficient operation of this world-class facility," said Vidya Ramnath, president of Emerson's Middle East & Africa business.
- Price Action: EMR shares closed higher by 1.89% at $89.00 on Monday.
