ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Emerson Electric Secures Key Role In $6B Chemical Project In Middle East

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 24, 2023 5:18 AM | 1 min read
Emerson Electric Secures Key Role In $6B Chemical Project In Middle East
  • Emerson Electric Co EMR will provide automation technologies, software and analytics for the Ras Laffan Petrochemical Complex in Qatar.
  • Emerson will be a part of a consortium with Viasat Energy Services, a division of global communications company Viasat Inc VSAT.
  • The $6 billion integrated polymers project is currently under construction and scheduled to go online in late 2026.
  • The complex will include an ethane cracker with a capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of ethylene per year.
  • It will also have two high-density polyethylene derivative units with a total capacity of 1.7 million tonnes per year.
  • "Our advanced automation and analytics solutions will play a key role in the safe and efficient operation of this world-class facility," said Vidya Ramnath, president of Emerson's Middle East & Africa business.
  • Price Action: EMR shares closed higher by 1.89% at $89.00 on Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaNewsContractsGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved